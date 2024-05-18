Chicago Cubs Playoff Chances Show Drastic Improvements This Season
The Chicago Cubs have struggled a bit in their last 10 games, going 4-6 in that span. However, they're still 25-20 on the season and are just two games behind in the National League Central.
With plenty of injuries during the year, it's an exciting time for the Cubs, who should be much better when they get into a groove with their top players on the field. Perhaps the most exciting part of this early start is the fact that the front office has one of the best farm systems in baseball to improve their roster at the trade deadline.
Finally having another opportunity to compete at a high level in the postseason, the hope and expectation is for Chicago to make moves to better their roster.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report loves their chances of making the postseason, giving them an 84.2% chance.
"The Cubs do feel like the safest October bet from this tier. Shota Imanaga has been an instant sensation on the mound, anchoring a stellar starting rotation that recently got both Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks back from the IL. The lineup led by Cody Bellinger, Michael Busch and Christopher Morel has also been strong," Miller wrote.
Looking ahead to what the Cubs might do at the deadline, adding an arm in the bullpen will be a must. Adding an elite bat is likely also a need as they saw when Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki went down that any injury to the lineup would be a major issue.
There's still plenty of time to figure out who they need to add and for the time being, they'll have to continue keeping pace in the division. As long as they have an opportunity to win the Central at the end of the season, Chicago should be in an excellent position to get the job done this time around.