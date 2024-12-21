Chicago Cubs Predicted To Sign Walker Buehler on Creative Three-Year Deal
It has been a strong offseason so far for the Chicago Cubs, and the team is still looking to solidify themselves as one of the best in the National League.
The Cubs have been busy with both trades and signings in free agency.
They made one of the biggest splashes of the winter when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.
Adding the talented outfielder has resulted in Chicago likely becoming the favorite in the National League Central, however, they certainly want more than just a division title due to Tucker potentially being just a rental in the final year of his contract.
After trading for the slugger, Chicago decided to shed some salary when they pretty much gave Cody Bellinger away to the New York Yankees.
With a couple of needs still on the team, using the money they will save from trading Bellinger can be allocated into different areas, with starting pitching and the bullpen still at the top of the list.
Zachry D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Walker Buehler would sign with the Cubs on a three-year, $45 million deal with two opt-outs in the contract.
“On the plus side, Buehler ran an average fastball of 95.0 mph with one of the best breaking balls on the Los Angeles Dodgers. And in the end, his 10 straight scoreless innings were a big reason they won the World Series. Buehler is to this year's market what Jack Flaherty was to the 2023-24 market. He doesn't offer much in the way of certainty, but his history and his future upside make him a compelling target on a one-year deal or a long-term contract with opt-outs.”
This structure would likely be very appealing to both the Cubs and to Buehler.
After winning the World Series this past season and being on a contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers for years, the right-hander certainly wants to win.
After missing the entire 2023 season after his second Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old didn’t overly impressive in the regular season as expected, but he started to show some signs of his old self in the playoffs, which certainly has helped his market this winter.
This move would be taking a bit of a risk for Chicago, but Buehler was one of the best in the game before his injuries.
Ideally, this would be a one-year deal for the Cubs, as they would want to see the right-hander pitch well and opt out if he performs like the ace he once was.
There is certainly some risk in a three-year deal, but the total compensation of the contract isn’t crazy at $45 million for a pitcher of his caliber.