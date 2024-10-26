Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Prized Superstar Ace During MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are stepping into an offseason where it has never been more evident that the product on the field in Wrigley is not good enough after back-to-back 83-79 seasons and now four consecutive missed postseasons.
There's a lot to like with regards to the roster, but something has been missing for a long time now that has held Chicago back from contending for a championship. The team thought they added the missing piece last offseason when they brought in a high-pedigree manager, making Craig Counsell the highest paid in the history of Major League Baseball. And it's not to say that Counsell was the problem in 2024, but he clearly was not the solution either.
Perhaps a superstar who Counsell is extremely familiar with could be the answer however. 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes is available in free agency and will be the most sought after pitcher on the market. While his market is all but guaranteed to creep over the $200 million range, perhaps Counsell's connection with Burnes going back to their days together in Milwaukee when Burnes burst onto the scene could sway him to Chicago. Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicted the ace to sign in the Windy City on the heels of what is about to be his fifth consecutive top-ten Cy Young finish.
"Adding a legitimate ace like Burnes instantly strengthens that area of the roster and allows the front office to look for quality bats in an attempt to beef up the team's power-hitting," Beaston wrote. "It fits, there is the previous history between the pitcher and his manager, and it returns Burnes to the NL Central, a division he knows all too well."
Shelling out the cash for Burnes would instantly give the Cubs arguably the best rotation in baseball. Shota Imanaga ended up being a very pleasant surprise in 2024 along with the emergence of Justin Steele over the last couple of years and the steadiness of Jameson Taillon. While the rotation was far from the biggest issue with the team last season, adding a bonafide ace to a unit that's already very solid has the makings of a group capable of carrying Chicago straight into championship contention.
Ultimately it doesn't feel extremely likely that Jed Hoyer will be willing to sign Burnes at the number he will command, but it would create a dream pitching staff if ownership is willing to open up the checkbook.