Chicago Cubs President Booed by Crowd After Failing To Answer Free Agent Question
The Chicago Cubs made a splash the offseason when they acquired Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster deal from the Houston Astros.
It's that type of aggressive move that has been lacking since Jed Hoyer took over as the president of baseball operations, and with the reasonings and excuses about why the Cubs have only made the playoffs one time under his leadership starting to wear thin, this winter he made his presence felt.
Is it enough to get Chicago to the top of the NL Central standings when the 162-game schedule is over?
Only time will tell.
But, the odds of that happening are much improved compared to how the roster looked last year when they didn't have one of the best players in the game in their lineup.
Despite making this trade and revamping the bullpen, the Cubs are still paying a shockingly smaller payroll this season compared to 2024, and even though the team looks better on paper, using that newfound cash to add another star or two, like Tanner Scott or Alex Bregman, would truly turn them into a contender.
Hoyer was asked about the possibility of signing Bregman at the 2025 Cubs Convention, and his non-answer didn't make some in the fan base too happy.
The timing for this reaction is what's notable.
In the past, it was easy to understand why the fans would be frustrated with Hoyer about a lack of aggression when it came to the top free agents on the market, but after pulling off tons of win-now moves with the Tucker trade being the headliner, booing him at this point in the winter is questionable.
Also, he's not going to tip his hand with anything when it comes to negotiations, especially if Chicago is truly interested in adding him.
Rumors started to circulate that Bregman might be willing to accept a short-term deal with opt-outs, something that would fit the Cubs' timeline perfectly. But he shut that notion down for now and is still searching for his megadeal, which likely won't come from Chicago.
Fans had every right to be frustrated with how this franchise operated in the past, but booing a non-answer about a current free agent isn't going to make the front office sign Bregman.