Chicago Cubs Put Two New Prospects Into Updated Top 100 Rankings
After being sellers at the trade deadline in 2021 and 2022, the Chicago Cubs got some elite talent into their pipeline that is really starting to surface.
The Baltimore Orioles are considered to have the best farm system in all of baseball, but after what has taken place the last year, the Cubs could be right there with them.
MLB Pipeline released their updated rankings and there are eight Chicago prospects who made their Top 100. That is the most of any team and double the number of Orioles who made the list.
It's truly an impressive feat put together by Jed Hoyer, his front office, and the developmental system they have in place who have been able to work with these players and get the most out of them so far in their careers.
The Cubs would have been at six players in the Top 100 if it wasn't for their two newcomers who were long-rumored to have been impressing people around the sport.
Catcher Moises Ballesteros and shortstop Jefferson Rojas make their debuts on the coveted list coming in ranked 94th and 98th respectively.
Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline says that Ballesteros could turn into a potential plus hitter at catcher, something that this organization would love to have in the future after Wilson Contreras departed for their division rival St. Louis Cardinals after the 2022 season.
He was also impressed with Rojas, who he calls "an above-average-hitting shortstop."
Ballesteros is 20 years old and Rojas is 19, meaning there is still plenty of time before the catcher makes his way up from Double-A and the young infielder climbs from High Single-A.
However, this just points to how strong Chicago's pipeline really is as they have prospects who are knocking on the door of Major League Baseball and others who are developing into players considered to be future stars.