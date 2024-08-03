Chicago Cubs Questioned About One Area Despite Improving During Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs made one of the biggest moves during the trade deadline when they traded for Isaac Paredes. Trading Christopher Morel was a bit strange, as it seemed like he could be a part of their plans in 2025. Jed Hoyer had indicated that his goal at the trade deadline was to make this team as good as he possibly could for next season.
Morel, who's been the subject of trade rumors throughout the past 12 months, wasn't necessarily viewed as somebody who was going to be traded at that exact moment. While a trade could've been possible in the offseason or beyond, it was a bit surprising at the time that it happened, despite the rumors throughout the past year.
But, they improved as a team during the deadline, as Paredes is the better player.
The season the Cubs have had has been as disappointing as anybody could've imagined entering the campaign. Nine games back in the National League Central, Chicago has a ton that they have to work on in the offseason. This ball club clearly wasn't good enough to compete with some of the other best teams in Major League Baseball, which is a concern after many believed that they'd be in the mix to win the division.
Only 5.5 games out in the National League Wild Card, they still have a chance. However, that's going to rely on one major question. Jordan Bastian of MLB.com asked that question, wondering if the Cubs could turn things around offensively.
"Chicago’s lineup — partly due to injury issues and some down years for key players — has fallen well below expectations in ‘24.
"That has been a driving factor behind the Cubs falling out of the postseason race in a year that was supposed to be defined by contending for the North Siders. Hoyer reeled in third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Rays before the Deadline, adding some power and a more consistent hitter overall at a position of need. The next two months will shape how the front office plans its offseason strategy."
As a team, Chicago is currently ranked 24th in batting average, 19th in OBP, and 22nd in SLG. There were some warranted worries about what the offense was going to do in the offseason, as Hoyer was heavily banking on Cody Bellinger to put up another big year and Seiya Suzuki to have another career season again.
More than 100 games into the season, it's tough to imagine a scenario where they eventually figure it out. However, there's some talent in this lineup, and if they figure it out, perhaps they can put together a decent stretch for the remainder of the year.