Chicago Cubs Ranked Among Top Teams for Promising Japanese Pitching Star
It is no secret that the Chicago Cubs covet the top pitcher in the market this offseason, but how badly do they need it to work out?
Mike Petriello of MLB.com recently released an updated ranking of the top landing spots for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, taking into account how badly each contending team 'needs' him in their rotation.
The Cubs made it fairly high into the list, taking the third spot. The two teams ahead of them were the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.
"Kyle Tucker can be a free agent after 2025. That puts some additional pressure on Chicago to win this year," said Petriello. "Their rotation has a handful of above-average starters – Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele chief among them – without any real bat-missing ace. (Cubs starters were tied for the fifth-weakest strikeout rate among rotations last year.)"
Chicago has consistently tried to get top international talent to choose them, but continue to lose out to West Coast teams. Just recently, they lost out on the pursuit of infielder Hyesong Kim to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sasaki is someone that every team in MLB could use, but he would certainly be extra useful to the Cubs. They are a team that has made some splashes already this offseason and could need a World Series ring to make it all worth it.
The trade for Tucker is an immediate boost to their lineup, but certainly gambled their future.
The former Houston Astros slugger should be an instant MVP candidate next year, leading the offense to be as good as it has been in a while. To get him, though, they traded away a haul of younger players.
Isaac Paredes didn't have a great 2024 but is just 25 with plenty of pop. Hayden Wesneski has an intriguing arm and could be a solid starter in the MLB. Cam Smith was the real risk, though, as he has had an incredible start to his professional career.
With the added intrigue on offense, there isn't much new to be excited about in the starting rotation.
Imanaga and Steele are indeed two pitchers that can be very good, without necessarily being deemed 'aces.' Behind them, are arms that are closer to average.
Matthew Boyd is the only addition they have made so far and he is nearly impossible to predict.
Boyd posted a 2.72 ERA over 39.2 innings of work in 2024, but had a 5.45 ERA in 71 innings the year before.
Along with inconsistent results on the mound, he has also been dealing with injuries for years. The last time that he survived an entire campaign was 2020.
Bringing in one more arm like Sasaki could be what they need to solidify both their starting rotation and status as real threats for a World Series push.