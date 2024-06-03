Chicago Cubs Receive Bad News About Perfect Trade Target
The Chicago Cubs were recently linked to one of the top players on the trade market, but may need to go back to the drawing board after getting some bad news about that player's availability.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may have been the best long term answer for the Cubs at that position.
Contrary to recent reports, though, he may not be up for trade as the Blue Jays may look to avoid becoming sellers at the deadline.
In an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Toronto's general manager Ross Atkins denied the reports that Guerrero and fellow young star Bo Bichette were up for trade. He went as far as to say that he was "disappointed" that it even became a story.
"It just doesn't make any sense for us," said Atkins. "There will be occasional times when you're talking to other executives, when they'll ask if you'd consider it, and we just say it's not something that we have spent any time on. Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so [those teams] will call."
It doesn’t take much thinking to understand why Guerrero or Bichette would be such sought after players in trade talks, but also why they would be hesitant to move on from them.
Guerrero is a 25-year-old three-time All-Star who has won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award. After a slow start to his season, he dominated May. Last month, he slashed .357/.447/.917 in 25 games and has improved upon each of those numbers in his first two games of June.
Bichette is in the midst of the worst year of his career, but also had a bounce back May that was closer to has been expected from him.
Both players become free agents in 2026, which means decision time is fast approaching. As the Blue Jays would like everyone to believe, they are both in the long term plans for the organization.
Of course, there is always the chance that the denial from Atkins is just saving face in case nothing happens or driving the price up to get a team to make an offer that would be nearly impossible to turn down.
The current first base platoon for the Cubs consists of Michael Busch, Patrick Wisdom and a dose of Cody Bellinger recently. Even if Guerrero isn't up for grabs, they should still be in the market for another bat at the position.