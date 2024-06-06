Chicago Cubs Receive Brutal Injury Update On Infielder
The Chicago Cubs made the move to send infielder Nick Madrigal down to Triple-A Iowa recently. It was a move that was met with a polarizing response.
Some fans thought the move was a good one, as Madrigal had struggled to play consistently. Others didn't like the move. However, the move was made regardless. Madrigal had done nothing to make the Cubs think twice about sending him down to Iowa.
Unfortunately, in his first game with Iowa, Madrigal went down with an injury. We now have an update on that injury and it's not a good one.
According to a report from Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, Madrigal has suffered a fractured hand.
Needless to say, that's a tough piece of news. Even though he had been demoted, there was still hope that Madrigal could figure things out and return to the majors. He's now going to miss time.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season thus far, Madrigal had played in 51 games for the Cubs. In those appearances, he struggled mightily at the plate. He hit .221 with no home runs and just 10 RBI's.
Clearly, those numbers weren't getting the job done and Chicago had to make a move. Madrigal simply hasn't been the player that fans were expecting him to be when he was acquired.
Despite the disappointing start to the 2024 campaign and his injury, Madrigal is just 27 years old. He has time to get things turned around and get his career back on track. Hopefully, this is just a minor setback in what will become a great comeback story.
Only time will tell what kind of impact Madrigal can have in the majors. We'll also have to wait and see if he ends up sticking around with the Cubs past the trade deadline and then past this season.
There has been no timetable given for Madrigal's return to the diamond. Make sure to stay tuned for those updates and we'll make sure to provide them when they become available.