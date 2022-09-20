Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs Release First Baseman Frank Schwindel

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel was one of the few bright spots in the 2021 second half of the season, but his time with the club has come to an end.

Frank Schwindel's tenure with the Chicago Cubs has officially come to a close. After being designated for assignment on Saturday, the journeyman first baseman was officially released by the team.

Chicago claimed Schwindel off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics in July of 2021, promoting him following the massive selloff at the deadline of that season. 

As the primary first baseman in the second half, the 30-year-old started 56 games and slashed .342/.389/.613, good for a 1.002 OPS along with 13 home runs. The righty's torrid stretch earned him a sixth place finish in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. 

That stretch earned Schwindel the starting nod at first base for 2022 but struggled mightily throughout the season. In 75 games, the St. John's product had a wRC+ of just 77,  and an fWAR of -0.7. That led to the first baseman being demoted to Triple-A, where he hadn't played since Aug. 17.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The emergence of Matt Mervis, the increased usage of PJ Higgins at first base, along with Franmil Reyes slotted as the everyday designated hitter, potentially left no available path forward for Schwindel to get any playing time.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_18750004
News

Cubs Release First Baseman Frank Schwindel

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19079599
Game Day

Cubs Humiliated by Weak Marlins Lineup

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19044737
Prospects

South Bend Drops First Game of Championship Series

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_5356640
Opinions

Ernie Banks Breaks Grand Slam Record on This Day in Cubs History

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19073319
Game Day

Gomes' Heroics Not Enough as Cubs Drop Series Finale to Rockies

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19044716
News

Armstrong Lifts High-A South Bend to Division Series Title

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19055092
Game Day

McKinstry, Stroman Lift Cubs Over Rockies

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19044743
Prospects

Myrtle Beach, South Bend Each Lose Second Playoff Game

By Payton Havermann