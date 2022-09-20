Chicago Cubs Release First Baseman Frank Schwindel
Frank Schwindel's tenure with the Chicago Cubs has officially come to a close. After being designated for assignment on Saturday, the journeyman first baseman was officially released by the team.
Chicago claimed Schwindel off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics in July of 2021, promoting him following the massive selloff at the deadline of that season.
As the primary first baseman in the second half, the 30-year-old started 56 games and slashed .342/.389/.613, good for a 1.002 OPS along with 13 home runs. The righty's torrid stretch earned him a sixth place finish in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.
That stretch earned Schwindel the starting nod at first base for 2022 but struggled mightily throughout the season. In 75 games, the St. John's product had a wRC+ of just 77, and an fWAR of -0.7. That led to the first baseman being demoted to Triple-A, where he hadn't played since Aug. 17.
The emergence of Matt Mervis, the increased usage of PJ Higgins at first base, along with Franmil Reyes slotted as the everyday designated hitter, potentially left no available path forward for Schwindel to get any playing time.
