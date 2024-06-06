Chicago Cubs Reliever Becomes Unlikely Team Leader In Stat
By almost any measure, Shota Imanaga has been the Chicago Cubs' best pitcher this year.
While his last two starts have been rough, he still ranks second in the National League in ERA (1.88) behind only the Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez. The Japanese rookie also leads the Cubs' rotation in strikeouts (65), FIP (2.78), WHIP (1.04) and a number of other statistics.
One category he does not lead the team in, however, is wins. His five victories are second-most on the team, one behind closer Hector Neris, of all people.
Neris picked up his sixth win of the season during Wednesday's 7-6 walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox. He pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to keep the game tied at 6-6. When Mike Tauchman socked the game-winning homer in the bottom of the frame, Neris received the win.
Neris is now 6-0 despite not being particularly sharp this season. While his 2.74 ERA is pretty good, his peripheral stats leave a lot to be desired, especially his 1.54 WHIP and 20:17 K/BB ratio in 23 innings.
But wins are a funky stat. For relievers, it's usually about being in the right place at the right time. It's much tougher to nab a win when you rarely pitch multiple innings.
That said, wins are often random. A starter can pitch seven quality innings but get stuck with a no-decision if he doesn't get enough run support or if the bullpen blows the lead. Meanwhile, a reliever can get a win just for retiring a few batters late in the game.
Neris also has eight saves, so he's been surprisingly effective in late-game situations. The 34-year-old righty has managed to keep runners from scoring more often than not, keeping his ERA below 3.00 and ranking top 10 in the NL in both wins and saves.
Pitcher wins don't mean what they used to, but credit to Neris for already matching his win total from each of the last two seasons. With one more victory, he'll have a new career high.