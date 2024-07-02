Chicago Cubs Rumored to Be Open to Trading Key Star, AL Contender Linked
The Chicago Cubs are quickly turning into a team that contenders around the league view as trade deadline sellers. After a strong start to the season, everything has fallen apart of late.
Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about his unhappiness with the team. He has even hinted that he could consider trading players away if they don't turn things around over the next few weeks.
One name to keep a very close eye on is second baseman Nico Hoerner. It sounds like he could be available for the right price.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Seattle Mariners could be a potential trade partner for the Cubs. He has suggested that Hoerner could make sense as a target for the Mariners.
Here is a quote of what he's said about the two teams potentially becoming trade partners.
“When you’re a team with a pretty big payroll that’s underperforming the way the Cubs are, you need to be open-minded to anything. And so I think the Cubs and the Mariners are a better trade fit than you would have thought maybe a couple of months ago.”
Hoerner would be a hot commodity on the trade market if Chicago makes him available.
During the 2024 season thus far, Hoerner has had a bit of a down year. He has hit .248/.334/.348 to go along with four home runs and 21 RBI. Back in 2023, howevere, he hit .283/.346/.383 and chipped in nine home runs and 68 RBI.
His offensive game is solid, but he is a Gold Glove defender. Hoerner can also make an impact with his base-running.
So far this season, Hoerner has stolen 14 bases and has only been caught stealing twice.
A team like Seattle would make a ton of sense. They're a fringe contender and a piece like Hoerner could help push them over the top. Hoerner also could be a long-term fit.
With about a year and a half left on his contract, Hoerner is still very much in his prime at 27 years old. That would give the Mariners time to decide whether or not to pursue keeping him around long-term.
Expect to see both the Cubs and Seattle be aggressive ahead of the deadline. If Chicago ends up selling, Hoerner to the Mariners would make a ton of sense for both teams involved.