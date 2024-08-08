Chicago Cubs Should Consider Pursuing This Star Slugger in Free Agency
While the Chicago Cubs are still focused on making a run down the stretch of the 2024 season and getting into the playoffs, it's never too early to begin looking ahead at the future as well.
Jed Hoyer made it very clear ahead of the MLB trade deadline that he wanted the Cubs to get back into serious contention next year. The trade to acquire Isaac Paredes signaled that he is motivated to do just that.
In order to be top-notch contenders in 2025, Chicago will likely need to put together a very busy MLB offseason.
At this point in time, the rotation is the only area that looks to be a strength for next season. The Cubs will need to try to add more offense and will have to improve the bullpen as well.
When it comes to adding talent for the lineup, a first baseman could make sense.
Cody Bellinger might be back, but he does have the option to opt out. Even if he stays, Chicago could move him to the outfield and target one of the top free agent first basemen on the market.
Christian Walker is a name that the Cubs should look to target.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Walker has been producing at a very high level.
He has played in 107 games so far this season, batting .254/.338/.476 to go along with 23 home runs and 71 RBI. Those are the kind of numbers that could help take the Chicago offense to the next level.
Walker is 33 years old and would be well worth a five-year deal or something around that length. If that interests him, the Cubs should make a move to pursue him.
Bringing in more production to the lineup should be a major priority for Hoyer and the front office. They have some good young players in the minor leagues who could come up and make an impact, but they could use a high-impact and proven bat in a big way.
Another option could be Pete Alonso if he ends up being open to joining a new team. A first baseman would simply be a perfect position to target.
Ideally, Bellinger will be back next season as well. Forming an offensive core of Bellinger, Paredes, Nico Hoerner, and a player like Walker would make the team much more dangerous.
Expect to hear a lot of speculation about potential offseason targets for Chicago. If they're truly looking to get back to competing for a World Series win, they'll need to get aggressive this offseason.