Chicago Cubs Should Consider Reunion with Veteran Slugger
The Chicago Cubs gave a valiant run at getting into the MLB postseason, but are now five games back of the final Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, there is almost no path to the playoffs at this point in time.
That means that the Cubs will head into the offseason after missing the playoffs once again.
Jed Hoyer will have his work cut out for him in the offseason. He will be tasked with making roster moves to put the team back into contention. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, he was very vocal about wanting Chicago to be a contender in 2025.
With that in mind, the Cubs will head into free agency with a few needs. However, the front office and ownership have not been interested in spending huge money in recent years.
More than likely, Chicago will be looking for quality players that they can bring in on team-friendly deals. That would eliminate them from pursuing the bigger stars on the market.
One player that could make sense as a potential target and fit into the budget that the Cubs seem to prefer would be Arizona Diamondbacks veteran outfielder Joc Pederson.
Of course, Pederson also spent half of the 2021 season with Chicago.
Pederson could be a player within the price range that the Cubs are willing to spend that might be able to make a massive impact. He brings a lot of power to the lineup and has put together a very strong season with the Diamondbacks in 2024.
He has played in 117 games so far this year, batting .280/.403/.527 to go along with 21 home runs and 60 RBI. Those numbers would give Chicago a boost in the lineup.
Bringing in an outfielder is the most likely way to improve for the Cubs. They could target a catcher, but it seems much more likely they'd simply promote Moises Ballesteros.
Chicago does have a few very talented outfielders as well, but they may prefer a short-term deal for a proven veteran.
If the Cubs can improve the lineup and add to their current core with a piece like Pederson, they should get better next year. They've shown the ability to score runs in bunches late in the season this year.
Adding Pederson on a good contract would make a lot of sense. He's a name to keep an eye on.