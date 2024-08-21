Chicago Cubs Should Cross One High-Profile Free Agent Off of Their List
The Chicago Cubs are still hoping to make an improbable run down the stretch of the season to get into the postseason. While those chances are continually diminishing, they are still alive at this point in time.
Unfortunately, the chances of them getting into the playoffs are miniscule. More than likely, they will have to focus on getting back into contention in 2025.
With that in mind, the Cubs are expected to be a team that will be aggressive during the offseason. Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting to compete next year.
Chicago has already been linked to a few high-profile players as potential offseason targets.
Corbin Burnes, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Pete Alonso are just a few of the options that have been named. However, the Cubs should have already crossed one big free agency target off of their list.
Alonso has been linked to Chicago heavily over the last couple of years. In some ways, the trade rumors had gotten out of hand connecting the two parties. Now, there is no reason for the Cubs to pursue him and spend the kind of money that it would take to get him.
Why the Cubs Should Pass on the Opportunity to Sign Pete Alonso
Why should the franchise already have crossed him off of their free agency wishlist?
The emergence of rookie first baseman has offered Chicago a long-term option at first base. He is much cheaper than making a move for Alonso and would allow the Cubs to spend their money elsewhere.
Busch has played in 118 games for the team so far this season. He has been hitting .258/.345/.455 to go along with 16 home runs and 47 RBI.
Alonso, on the other hand, has produced a slashline of .244/.330/.473 to go along with 27 home runs and 69 RBI in 125 games.
Yes, he would bring more pop to the Chicago lineup. But, Busch has done enough to show huge long-term potential in his rookie season.
Age is also a factor, with Busch being three years younger than Alonso. His contract is also locked in for the Cubs for years to come.
There simply is no need to overpay Alonso on a long-term deal. Busch should develop even more over the next few years. Chicago should keep him around as their first baseman and focus on adding a bat at another position.
Expect to see the Cubs have an aggressive mentality in the offseason. Hoyer will likely try to make a splash or two, but they don't need to force a splash at a position that simply isn't needed.