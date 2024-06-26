Chicago Cubs Should Make Shocking Trade to Help Their Lineup
The Chicago Cubs' offensive struggles haven't been ideal. If things continue, it doesn't look like this team will end up with a postseason bid, making the next month more important than any other.
Ranking 22nd in home runs, 19th in runs, 25th in batting average, 15th in OBP, and 17th in SLG, it's clear what the issue is.
Sure, there are other areas that the front office will have to address, but even the best pitching in baseball can't do much when their offense fails to score runs.
This all dates back to the offseason. The Cubs front office thought it'd be a wise decision to re-sign Cody Bellinger, which was a fair decision. However, banking on Bellinger to have another career year and not adding any other offensive help was as bad of a decision as possible.
80 games into the season, that plan has failed miserably.
Certain positions need to be upgraded more than others, but frankly, they could use help anywhere. If there's a player who can help this lineup, no matter the position, why not give it a chance?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed 16 players who MLB executives predicted would be traded at the deadline. One of the names is an interesting player who could help Chicago despite playing a position that might not be of need.
That player is Randy Arozarena.
"Arozarena has struggled in the first half of the season, batting just .191 with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases. However, he’s fared much better in June, posting a .292/.434/.462 slash line this month.
"He’s hit 20 or more homers and stolen 20 or more bases in each of the past three seasons and looks like he’ll do that again this year. The Rays control Arozarena, 29, through the 2026 season and he’s making $8.1 million this year, but he will be more expensive in his final two years of salary arbitration."
An outfielder isn't exactly on the list of priorities, but taking a chance on Arozarena could come back to be a great decision. If the issue is finding a place for him to play, the coaching staff will have to work something out.
If he gets dealt, there will be a strong argument to be made that he's the best hitter moved.
Arozarena would also give the Cubs offense some flair, something the team is desperately lacking. There's no player on the roster who looks to be bringing fire to the yard every game, which he does more than most in baseball.
While the fit could cause some issues defensively, the offense is so bad that they have to make it work.