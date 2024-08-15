Chicago Cubs Should Take Shot at Former All-Star Game MVP at Catcher
Catcher has been a sore spot for the Chicago Cubs all season. The team released veteran Yan Gomes, who was a quality offensive answer last season.
Right now the Cubs are making do with Miguel Amaya and Christian Bethancourt. Amaya is in his second MLB season and is struggling, as he’s hitting .220. Bethancourt, acquired after moving on from Gomes, is a good receiver but is batting .192.
But, late Wednesday night, a potential answer may have emerged.
The Colorado Rockies put catcher Elias Diaz on outright waivers on Wednesday, as reported by The Athletic. In doing so, Diaz is now available to any Major League team that wants to claim him. That claim must be sent in by 1 p.m. eastern on Friday.
The veteran is coming off a 2023 in which he was named to the All-Star Game and was the Most Valuable Player in the game, as he helped the National League claim the victory. He batted .267 with 14 home runs and 72 RBI, the latter of which was a career high.
His numbers this year are solid — a .270 batting average with five home runs and 36 RBI. The Athletic pointed out that his offense numbers have trailed off in July and August after a hot start. But, he has a solid history at the plate as a .252 hitter.
It’s not clear why the Rockies opted to take this route with the 33-year-old. It could be a cost-savings move, as this type of waiver is irrevocable. The Athletic reported Colorado would save what remains on his $1.5 million deal. If he’s picked up his new team pays the remainder, so he would be a relative bargain for the final weeks of the season.
Now that he is set to hit waivers, interested teams don’t have to give up players to acquire the 33-year-old in trade. Carson Kelly and Danny Jansen, the latter a catcher that was connected to the Cubs before the trade deadline, where the only two catchers traded.
If Diaz clears waivers without anyone claiming him, he has the right to reject a minor league assignment and become a free agent.
For the Cubs, he could be a solid bridge solution. Bethancourt is unlikely to be re-signed and he’s a lifetime .228 hitter. Amaya still has time to progress as a young catcher. The Cubs could claim Diaz and then extend him into a one- or two-year deal. He’s hit at least 10 home runs in three different seasons and has caught at least 100 games in four seasons.
Signing him gives the Cubs’ catching prospects on the farm more time to progress, though Moises Ballesteros, who is just 19, is already at Triple-A Iowa. Pablo Aliendo, the Cubs’ No. 13 prospect, is at Double-A Tennessee and could be ready by the end of the 2025 season.
A veteran receiver with a more consistent bat would be an asset to Chicago, especially coming on the cheap and without giving up prospects. Given where the Cubs are and what remains in the season, it's a low-risk investment.