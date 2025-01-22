Chicago Cubs Have Shown Interest in Trading for Houston Astros Two-Time All-Star
The Chicago Cubs have made it known they're looking for bullpen help this winter.
The Cubs have already added pieces, but the expectation is for them to add at least one more arm before spring training.
With options dwindling on the market, Chicago will have to turn its eyes elsewhere.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Cubs are doing just that.
Rome reported on Wednesday that Chicago has interest in acquiring Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros.
"The Cubs are among the teams that have shown interest in acquiring Ryan Pressly, who is still being very actively shopped by the Astros."
Pressly, a two-time All-Star, would be the ideal fit in the Cubs' bullpen.
He hasn't been as dominant the past two seasons as prior years, but he also took on a different role a campaign ago, going from closer to setup man.
As Chicago's roster is currently constructed, he could have an opportunity to close games since that's still one of the few weak spots left for the Cubs entering late January.
The right-hander would be a one-year rental, and while that's worrisome, he's already 36 years old which might be what Chicago wants anyway. But if the Dallas, Texas native performs at the level he has shown in the past if he were to land with the Cubs, they might try to re-sign him next winter.
Looking to compete in the National League Central and, better yet, win the division, adding Pressly would be a step in the right direction.