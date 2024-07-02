Chicago Cubs Sign Intriguing Infielder to Minor League Contract
The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of what has been a brutal stretch of mostly losing. As the MLB trade deadline comes closer, it's looking more and more like the Cubs will end up being a seller.
Quite a few names could be on their way out of Chicago. Among those names are Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon, and others.
While that deadline is coming up soon, the Cubs still have a chance to turn it around over the next couple of weeks. If they can get a winning streak going, Jed Hoyer might opt to buy rather than sell.
Most of the talk surrounding Chicago has to do with the team's trade deadline plans. But, the front office has made a signing.
According to the MLB.com transaction log, the Cubs have signed infielder Jake Hager to a minor league contract.
Throughout his MLB career, he has played in 42 major league games. He has hit .197/.307/.224 to go along with no home runs and five RBI.
What makes this move so intriguing for Chicago is that they're signing a player who hasn't found much career success. They could be hoping to work some magic and resurrect his career.
More than likely, Hager will not end up making it to the big-league level this season. However, it's worth a shot signing a player who is a former No. 32 overall pick back in the 2011 MLB Draft.
This seems to be a depth move at the minor league level. While he isn't expected to make it to the majors, stranger things have happened.