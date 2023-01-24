Chicago Cubs Sign Talented Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed right-handed pitcher Jordan Holloway to a minor league deal according to MLB Trade Rumors. The right-hander spent most of his 2022 MLB season injured but he did make an appearance at the Major League level last season in which he tossed 2.2 innings.
All 39.0 innings pitched in his Big League career have come with the Miami Marlins and owns a 3.92 ERA with a 1.436 WHIP.
Holloway has an impressive arsenal and can be used in both relief and as a starter. However, his command has been a sticking point as he is prone to issuing plenty of walks.
Those free passes have led to an inflated strikeout to walk ratio. However his fastball does sit about 96 MPH and has a curveball in the low 80s. The talent is there, but reducing walks and increasing strikeouts will be the recipe for success for Halloway at the MLB level.
Perhaps he can unlock that with Chicago.
