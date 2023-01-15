The Chicago Cubs have been busy on international signing day which lands on Jan. 15. It is a day in which the window for international prospects to sign with an MLB organization officially opens.

The Cubs took no time in agreeing to terms with three of the top prospects in the crop. According to ESPN's Jesse Sanchez, Chicago has agreed to terms with #6 prospect shortstop Derniche Valdez, #14 shortstop Ludwig Espinoza, and #19 shortstop Angel Cepeda.

Valdez is obviously the biggest catch of the group as he is ranked #6 in MLB's top international prospects for this year's batch. But securing three singings not just in the top-50, but the top-20 is quite the feat.

Valdez's hit, power, and arm tool are all graded at 55, while his run and field tool are a 50. He projects to be a middle-of-the-order bat and has the tools to stick at the position.

All of Espinoza's tools are graded at 50 except for his hit tool which is a 55. He has above average power for his age and could be a leadoff hitter.

Finally, Cepeda's hit and run tools are graded at 55 while the rest of his tools are a 50. He can play anywhere on the diamond and his hit tool will take him through the system.

The Cubs prioritized the hit tool this time around, but these three should pay dividends down the line. It's an exciting time on the North Side.

