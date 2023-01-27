Chicago Cubs Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly come to an agreement with veteran relief pitcher Tyler Duffey on a minor league deal. The Athletic's Patrick Mooney was the first with the news.
Duffey has eight seasons of experience at the MLB level, all of which has been with the Minnesota Twins. His 2019 and 2020 MLB seasons were impressive as he registered a 2.50 and 1.88 ERA in those seasons, respectively.
During the 2022 MLB season, Duffey pitched 44.0 innings over the course of 40 appearances. He recorded a 4.91 ERA with a 1.364 WHIP. That performance prompted the Twins designate him for assignment and was then released.
Duffey then signed with the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees but never appeared at the Major League level for either club.
The Cubs are taking a flier on Duffey who has a proven track record in high leverage situations. Relievers are volatile, but a change of scenery could help Duffey regain form and bolster Chicago's bullpen.
