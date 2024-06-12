Chicago Cubs Skipper Calls Out Team's Horrendous Offense
Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs suffered yet another heartbreaking loss on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 5-2. It was just the latest in a long line of losing.
Everyone was feeling good early on in the season. The Cubs were finding ways to win games even with players out due to injury.
However, the script has completely flipped on them.
Now, after losing to the Rays in the series opener, Chicago is just 32-35 and are floundering.
One of the biggest issues for the Cubs has been their lack of consistent offensive production. The pitching hasn't been overly great, but it has been good enough to win. Offensively, they aren't scoring enough runs to get the job done.
Following the loss to Tampa Bay, Counsell spoke out and ripped into his team's offensive production.
"Two runs ain't gonna cut it."
No one in the lineup has looked good.
Christopher Morel has had some solid stretches, but he hasn't been consistent. Cody Bellinger has looked good at times, but at others has been non-existent.
There isn't a single player who has emerged as a guy who will produce each and every day.
That has led to a lot of trade speculation.
Could the Cubs go out and acquire a big bat like Pete Alonso or Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Would they consider selling off some of their talent and re-tooling in the offseason?
At this point in time, that question is unanswered. But what is known is that something has to change.
Counsell is clearly getting fed up with what he's getting from his offense. The front office is likely right there with him. This is not how the season was supposed to go and the team isn't coming close to playing up to their level of talent.
Hopefully, they can get things figured out soon and turn the season around.
If they can't do it soon, they'll fall too far behind to even consider making a comeback late in the year.