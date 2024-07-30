Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Skipper Expects Team Not to Trade Popular Starting Pitcher

Even though there is a lot of speculation about the Chicago Cubs moving one of their best trade chips, their skipper doesn't expect that to be the case.

Brad Wakai

Jul 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (30) answers questions before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field
Jul 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (30) answers questions before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs certainly have operated much differently than many expected ahead of the trade deadline.

With them sitting last in their division, six games under .500, and six out of the final Wild Card spot, the normal consensus would say they would become sellers to get back as many future assets as possible, especially in this sellers' market that has brought in massive returns for established players.

Instead, they traded for an intriguing bullpen arm and landed Isaac Paredes in a shocking deal to become their third baseman of the future.

But following those moves, many insiders said that didn't necessarily mean they were going to become true buyers and they could still look to send out some of their most moveable assets.

That came to fruition when they sent reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the New York Yankees in exchange for two prospects.

Could this signal the Cubs are going to be busy trading others away before the 5 p.m. CST deadline?

So far, there seems to be no indication that something major is coming, especially when their most likely trade candidate, Jameson Taillon, said the organization hasn't approached him regarding potential deals.

That doesn't necessarily mean he won't be moved, but it indicates the front office isn't actively searching for ways to offload the well-liked member of this clubhouse when he has two more years of club control remaining.

Manager Craig Counsell spoke about the chances Taillon gets traded, and he seems confident the starter will remain with the team past the deadline.

"I expect him to be here tomorrow," he told Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Only time will tell if that actually comes to fruition, but the fact that Chicago let him pitch his outing on Monday instead of scratching him from his start is a sign they aren't willing to send him away.

Factoring in that Taillon's contract has a no-trade clause for 10 different teams around the league, this makes things a bit more difficult considering he could veto certain destinations who are interested in acquiring him.

What comes out of all this will be seen, but things are indicating that Taillon is here to stay.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News