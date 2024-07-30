Chicago Cubs Skipper Expects Team Not to Trade Popular Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs certainly have operated much differently than many expected ahead of the trade deadline.
With them sitting last in their division, six games under .500, and six out of the final Wild Card spot, the normal consensus would say they would become sellers to get back as many future assets as possible, especially in this sellers' market that has brought in massive returns for established players.
Instead, they traded for an intriguing bullpen arm and landed Isaac Paredes in a shocking deal to become their third baseman of the future.
But following those moves, many insiders said that didn't necessarily mean they were going to become true buyers and they could still look to send out some of their most moveable assets.
That came to fruition when they sent reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the New York Yankees in exchange for two prospects.
Could this signal the Cubs are going to be busy trading others away before the 5 p.m. CST deadline?
So far, there seems to be no indication that something major is coming, especially when their most likely trade candidate, Jameson Taillon, said the organization hasn't approached him regarding potential deals.
That doesn't necessarily mean he won't be moved, but it indicates the front office isn't actively searching for ways to offload the well-liked member of this clubhouse when he has two more years of club control remaining.
Manager Craig Counsell spoke about the chances Taillon gets traded, and he seems confident the starter will remain with the team past the deadline.
"I expect him to be here tomorrow," he told Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
Only time will tell if that actually comes to fruition, but the fact that Chicago let him pitch his outing on Monday instead of scratching him from his start is a sign they aren't willing to send him away.
Factoring in that Taillon's contract has a no-trade clause for 10 different teams around the league, this makes things a bit more difficult considering he could veto certain destinations who are interested in acquiring him.
What comes out of all this will be seen, but things are indicating that Taillon is here to stay.