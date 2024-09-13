Chicago Cubs Skipper Gives Update on Pitcher After Their Urgent Mound Visit
On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs earned a massive victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers that was fueled by some incredible defensive plays from their rising star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and timely hitting by the entire lineup.
That secured a series victory, and although they dropped the finale the following day, any win they get at this point in the season is important as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.
Despite being an extreme longshot to make that happen, this group has showed they will not give up and will fight until the end.
The Cubs had an off day on Thursday, giving themselves some time to regroup and get ready for a road matchup against the lowly Colorado Rockies they need to sweep.
It also allowed the exuberance of Crow-Armstrong's incredible defensive plays to wear off and revisit another moment that happened last in Tuesday's game that largely went unnoticed at the time for those who were watching on television.
But for manager Craig Counsell and the team trainer, they noticed closer Porter Hodge putting his hand on his chest and taking deep breaths while on the mound.
That prompted them to head out there and visit with the 23-year-old to make sure he was OK.
"We noticed he was just going super fast, and then at some point, his heart was racing, and just to the point where he was concerned a little bit. He said it had happened to him before, and it would go away, and nothing would be of it. So it took him a couple minutes, but it went away, and he said, 'I'm good to go,'" Counsell said per the team's injuries page.
Hodge was able to close out the game, but more importantly, it also sounds like he is suffering no aftereffects of what was a scary situation at the time.
Counsell also added that team doctors took a look at the young pitcher after the contest and expressed "no concerns" regarding anything health related.
That's great news for Hodge on a personal level.
On a professional level, he seems to have a very bright future in Major League Baseball with Chicago as he seems set to be their closer of the future.