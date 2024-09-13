Chicago Cubs Slugger Predicted To Pick Up Player Option, Return in 2025
Five games out in the National League Wild Card, the Chicago Cubs need a miracle to make the postseason.
It's been disappointing throughout the majority of this campaign, but there are just a few weeks remaining until they enter an important free agency period where they attempt to build a contender again.
The lineup is the biggest area that needs to improve, as the Cubs struggled on that front nearly all year.
Outside of a couple of weeks in August, there wasn't a point during the season that proved Chicago had a good enough offense to compete with the other top teams in the National League.
There's a chance they'll lose their best hitter, too, as Cody Bellinger has a player option. It's uncertain what he will decide to do, and the countless conflicting reports certainly don't help make predictions easy.
However, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes the left-handed slugger will pick up his option and return to the Cubs in 2025.
"I have very little confidence in this but I'm going to say Bellinger picks up his player option, which guarantees him at least $32.5 million between his 2025 salary and the buyout of his 2026 option. Bellinger turned only 29 in July. Pick up the option and have a strong 2025, and he'll be able to test free agency again next winter at age 30, which is still young enough to get paid well. This is a tough one though."
While having Bellinger back in the mix would give the front office one less hitter they need to worry about signing, there are downsides to him picking up his option.
Unless Chicago plans to spend a ton of money this winter, which they should do, it could hurt their chances of landing others. For a lineup that needs plenty more than just Bellinger, as evident by the last two campaigns, they could potentially get two players for the price of his contract.
Now, if ownership would be willing to sign multiple players on top of Bellinger returning, this prediction would be the best possible outcome.
However, recent history doesn't suggest that will happen.
While the Cubs haven't been cheap, they haven't exactly spent like some other top teams around Major League Baseball, avoiding going into the luxury tax despite clear needs on their roster that could have been fixed by signing more players.
Still, getting Bellinger back would be a positive for this team who is looking to contend in 2025.
A .266/.330/.431 slash line with a 114 OPS+ and 17 home runs isn't anything to ignore, especially because he was hurt for some of the year.
Bellinger's situation will be an interesting one to follow, as there are multiple outcomes on the table here for Chicago.