Chicago Cubs Slugging Prospect Named 'Potential Impact Callup'
The Chicago Cubs aren't out of it yet, but the chances of making the playoffs are getting lower by the day. They took home an impressive 10-2 win against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, winning the series against a decent Tigers team, but it might be too little too late.
63-65 overall on the year, the Cubs are five games out in the National League Wild Card.
There's about a month left in the regular season, so five games is doable. However, their 5-5 stretch in their last 10 games isn't going to cut it.
If they want to make the postseason, they need to go on a massive run here. A 9-1 stretch could do wonders for them as some of the teams ahead of them have struggled recently.
Because they aren't out of it, Chicago hasn't been too aggressive with calling up their prospects. Holding arguably the top farm systems in Major League Baseball, the Cubs eventually need to give guys a chance.
At the very least, they could showcase their top trade assets to the rest of the league. If Chicago plans to compete for a World Series next year, their offseason should be filled with trades.
An easy way to do that is if other teams want their prospects. That's not to say that teams won't want them anyway, but proving they can play at the big league level adds even more Intrigue to some of their assets.
With September call ups approaching, the Cubs will have tough decisions to make. They'll call up two players, but who'll that be in this loaded farm system?
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com believes it'll be Owen Caissie, deeming him a "potential impact callup."
"The Cubs have six Top 100 prospects in Triple-A and the most likely to get the call to Chicago is Caissie, who was part of the Yu Darvish trade with the Padres in December 2020. One of the best power-hitting prospects in the Minors, he's batting .268/.368/.443 with 13 homers in 101 games and just turned 22 last month."
Caissie has impressed in a big way during his minor league career, hitting 53 career home runs in 1,372 at-bats. He's slashed .276/.382/.462 in his four-year minor league career.
Expected to be a big part of this organization, Chicago eventually needs to give him a chance. There seems to be no better time to do so than this September.