Chicago Cubs 'Squandering' Chance To Become National League Central Powerhouse
The start of the offseason hasn't seen the Chicago Cubs do much.
While the Hot Stove is still relatively quiet, it'd be great if the Cubs attempted to at least sign some of the top players available.
Instead, there seem to be more question marks about what the front office will do than ever before.
Chicago made it known at the trade deadline that they wanted to improve their roster as much as they could for 2025.
The Cubs made moves at the deadline that suggested that, but fast-forward to this winter, and it doesn't seem like the front office is as serious about winning as they need to be.
That's why it's fair to question what Chicago plans to do.
What does the front office want to accomplish? Do the Cubs want to win? Are they trying to go with a youth movement eventually and won't admit it?
Ken Rosenthal shared a similar message.
He's also had enough, blasting Chicago on an episode of "Foul Territory" by questioning what the front office is looking to do.
"All we're hearing out of Chicago, the North Side, is we're not gonna be involved in any of the big free agents. We're gonna just kind of do some other things. They're trying to change Cody Bellinger, I get that. But, where are the Cubs? ... The Cubs, playing in a division, that is eminently winnable, I'm sorry Milwaukee is really good, but the Cubs can, obviously, be better than the Milwaukee Brewers... They have the ability, if they spend some money, to become a special team ... Cubs have an opportunity here to maybe seize control of this division, and they're squandering it."
Rosenthal hit his comments out of the park.
Looking at the Cubs roster, there isn't any excuse for it being as bad as it is.
Spending money is the easiest way to get better, and while Chicago has the farm system to improve, why not do both?
If the Cubs are truly trying to win, they wouldn't be working under a budget constraint and would be in the mix for some of the top free agents on the market.
Instead, they haven't been linked to most of the top players available, and reports have indicated they don't plan to even get in the mix.
It's simple.
If Chicago doesn't have the season it is looking to have in 2025, Jed Hoyer shouldn't have a job.
It's not all his fault since the ownership group continues to keep their wallet closed, but the entire organization is missing a golden opportunity here.
The fan base deserves to see a winning team, but the decision makers don't seem to care.