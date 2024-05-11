Chicago Cubs Star Leads Latest Rookie Of The Year Rankings
The Chicago Cubs had to wait until January to net their biggest pitching signing of the offseason. So far, he’s paying off huge.
Shota Imanaga isn’t listed as a starting pitcher for the Cubs in their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, but it doesn’t lessen The Athletic’s belief that, after six weeks, Imanaga has a firm hold on the top spot in their National League Rookie of the Year rankings.
Imanaga took the top spot, followed by Pirates pitcher James Jones and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was the most coveted free-agent pitcher on the market and signed a deal three times more valuable than the one Imanaga signed.
So far, the 30-year-old left-hander is paying off handsomely for the Cubs.
In seven starts he is 5-0 with a 1.08 ERA and a 0.816 WHIP. In 41.2 innings, he stuck out 43 and walked five, allowing batters to hit just .187 against him.
The Athletic made the point that Imanaga isn’t just the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, but the NL Cy Young award, given to the league’s best pitcher.
Given the Cubs’ pitching injuries, Imanaga has emerged as the team’s ace in the first six weeks. When he pitches, the Cubs tend to win.
Now, with the return of Justin Steele this week, Chicago has a solid 1-2 punch from the left-hand side of the mound.
He’s also set the tone for others in the starting rotation, too. Going into Friday’s game, right-hander Javier Assad was 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA. Jameson Taillon is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in his four starts since he returned from the injured list.