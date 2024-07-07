Chicago Cubs Star Mentioned as Possible Braves' Trade Target
No one knows what Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs' front office are going to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With just a few weeks left for the team to make a decision, the Cubs are becoming a team to monitor very closely.
On one hand, they could opt to buy some talent and hope to turn things around. They have shown flashes of being a team that could contend in the National League.
Despite that potential, Chicago has also shown the inability to win baseball games. That could lead to the team selling off talent and re-tooling for the future.
If the team opts to become trade deadline sellers, there are a few players that could be on the move. Among those players are Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Jameson Taillon, Nico Hoerner, and a few others.
Should Happ be placed on the trade block, there would be quite a few teams with trade interest in the outfielder.
The Sporting News has suggested that the Atlanta Braves could be one of the teams to show interest in Happ. They could use some help in the outfield and Happ could be the missing piece for them and help them compete.
"Meanwhile, Atlanta needs outfield help, which is no surprise considering Acuña went down for the season with a torn ACL. And if Happ, who has 2.5 years remaining on his contract, is available, he would be the perfect Brave."
Happ having another two years after 2024 makes him a very intriguing potential target for the Braves.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, the 29-year-old outfielder has played in 84 games. He has hit .240/.352/.446 to go along with 13 home runs and 52 RBI.
After starting the season off cold, Happ has been coming on strong lately. He has become a clutch hitter for the Cubs.
Throughout his career, Happ has flashed massive potential. Consistency has been his biggest problem.
While he isn't an elite player, a lot of teams would come calling if he's made available. It seems very plausible that Atlanta would be one of them.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what Chicago chooses to do ahead of the deadline. If they become sellers, things couold get crazy over the next few weeks.