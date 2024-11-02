Chicago Cubs Star MVP Slugger Could Earn Revenge By Signing with Division Rival
The Chicago Cubs are headed into the offseason with some big question marks, but the biggest one lies with their best offensive player.
With Cody Bellinger having an opt-out decision to make, he is due to make $27.5 million in 2025 if he decided to opt in. Bellinger is represented by Scott Boras however, who is notorious for pushing his clients to do everything they can to hit the open market and become a full free agent. Having signed a three-year deal to remain in Chicago last winter, the contract contains opt out provisions both this offseason and next should he choose to stay with the team in 2025.
Signs are pointing towards Bellinger testing free agency, and if that happens it is probably unlikely that he re-signs with the Cubs.
Though his numbers took a bit of a drop in 2024 after another Silver Slugger season for Bellinger in 2023, any team in baseball who needs an injection of offense would love to land the 2019 National League MVP in their lineup. Christopher Kline of FanSided named a surprise team that could pursue Bellinger which would haunt Chicago in their NL Central rival, the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Bellinger would give the Pirates a much-needed veteran presence, postseason experience, and a disciplined bat," Kline wrote. "His slugging numbers curtailed last season, but Bellinger still managed 18 home runs while spraying extra-base hits on a regular basis. This would obviously keep Bellinger in the NL Central, pitted against Chicago in what's sure to be a heated race for the division crown. Cubs fans don't want to root against Bellinger so directly, but a move to Pittsburgh would leave them with no choice."
The Pirates are of course a rebuilding franchise, but hope to soon take the next steps towards legitimate playoff contention on the arm of superstar pitching sensation Paul Skenes.
A player like Bellinger who has playoff pedigree and a demonstrated ability to create offense is the exact type of guy who can accelerate a team's rebuild and immediately install a winning mindset into the clubhouse.
In what will always be a tough division, the last thing the Cubs need is another ascending NL Central franchise that they will have to compete with for a playoff spot. Bellinger heading to Pittsburgh is one of the worst case scenarios if the slugger does indeed leave Chicago.