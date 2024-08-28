Chicago Cubs Star Pitcher Among Top Ranked National League Rookies
The Chicago Cubs are looking to make a late push for the postseason in the 2024 season. If they are going to do that, they will need Shota Imanaga to continue performing at a high level.
Turning 31 years old on September 1st, he started pitching professionally in Japan in 2016 at 22 years old. A rookie only by MLB standards, Imanaga has been incredible for the Cubs in his first season stateside.
Any worries about how his production would translate when facing Major League hitting has been put to rest. Imanaga can pitch and at a high level.
Through 24 starts, the Japanese sensation has gone 10-3 with a stellar 3.08 ERA and 1.062 WHIP across 140.1 innings. In 21 out of 24 of those starts, he has allowed three earned runs or fewer; in 17 of them, it is two or fewer.
His control has been impeccable, as he has totaled 140 strikeouts compared to only 22 walks. He currently leads baseball with a minuscule 1.4 BB/9 and eye-popping 6.36 SO/BB.
That has led to the Chicago ace being highlighted by Jim Bowden in a piece for The Athletic. The former MLB front office executive has placed Imanaga among the top rookies in the National League, placing him at No. 4.
“...His chase rate is elite, ranking in the 98th percentile as hitters continue to chase his split-finger out of the strike zone and his four-seamer at the top of the zone. Opposing batters are hitting .228 against his four-seamer, .237 against his split-finger, and .211 against his changeup,” wrote Bowden.
Opposing batters are having a very hard time squaring up and making hard contact against Imanaga. He should be in the running for the NL Rookie of the Year Award and receive some Cy Young consideration as well.
If the Cubs can continue winning and making a push for the MLB postseason, Imagana will get noticed by more voters. Pitching at that level in a playoff race will certainly improve his resume.
Two of the players ranked above Imanaga are NL Central rivals; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who was No. 1, and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Churio, who was No. 3.
Coming in at No. 2 is San Diego Padres star center fielder Jackson Merrill.
The only negative to Imanaga’s performance this season has been his propensity to allow fly balls, which has resulted in a lot of home runs. His 34.2 fly ball percentage is well above the league average of 26.5 percent. That has led to him surrendering 22 long balls this season.