Chicago Cubs Star Pitcher Speaks Out About Trade Rumors
The Chicago Cubs have been engulfed by trade rumors over the last few weeks. Now, those rumors are heating up even more.
Following Jed Hoyer's comments that he doesn't plan to buy specifically for the 2024 season, it has been expected that the Cubs will actually look to trade off some players who don't factor into their long-term plans.
Who those players might be remains open to speculation.
One name catching fire as a potential trade candidate lately is starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. He still has another year left on his contract in 2025, but his value is at a major high right now.
With starting pitching being a primary need for many contenders, Taillon could find himself being made available.
Amid all of the swirling trade rumors, Taillon has spoken out with his thoughts on his situation. He made it very clear that he would love to stick around with Chicago.
"It's kind of like a little mini marriage. So I've had a great time here. I love showing up here every day. It's a great group of guys. We've said it a lot, I feel like we should be better than we are. But to this point, we just haven't gotten it done, and results speak louder than any words we can say here. So I would love to stay here, obviously. I chose coming to Chicago and being a Cub."
On the season, Taillon has started 17 games for the Cubs. He has gone 7-5 in those appearances, racking up a 2.96 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 100.1 innings pitched.
There is a very good chance that Hoyer and the front office view him as a key piece for the 2025 season and would hesitate to trade him. He's a quality pitcher in their rotation.
However, there is also a chance they cash in on his high trade value. He has played his way to being a very attractive option for the contenders who are trying to buy a starting pitcher or two.
All of that being said, everything is just rumors right now. Nothing is set in stone and no one truly knows what Chicago is going to end up doing.
Taillon is a name to keep a close eye on, but his status moving forward with the Cubs is not known just yet.