Chicago Cubs Star Predicted to Opt Out of Contract
The Chicago Cubs are entering a very important offseason for the future of their franchise. One of the biggest question marks surrounding the team has to do with star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger has a choice to make. He can opt out of his deal with the Cubs and enter free agency or he could choose to stay and make $27.5 million with the team.
Before anything else can really get started for Chicago this offseason, they will need to find out what Bellinger's choice will be. There is really no knowing what he's going to decide to do at this point in time.
Evan Altman of Cubs Insider has made a prediction for what Bellinger will decide. He believes that the slugger will opt out of his deal with the Cubs and test the open free agency market.
"I’ve been saying the whole time that the odds are good for Bellinger to test the waters and I still believe that’s the case despite his uninspiring season. Sources told Jacob Zanolla at Ivy League Cubs as much, for what it’s worth. This is the versatile outfielder’s last shot at a long-term deal prior to turning 30 and I believe he’ll be able to do significantly better than the two years and $52.5 million he’s got on the table with the Cubs."
Losing Bellinger would be a tough blow for the Chicago lineup. He has been arguably the best hitter for the Cubs over the last couple of years.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bellinger had a bit of a down year. He dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season.
However, he was still able to produce a solid level.
In 130 games, he hit 18 home runs and chipped in 78 RBI, while batting .266/.325/.426. Those numbers would certainly garner interest on the open market.
Quite a few teams around baseball will be looking for better bats this offseason. Bellinger would immediately vault into the top free agent rankings if he were to opt out of his contract.
All of that being said, the Cubs would have to pivot quickly if he does leave town. They could opt to try to replace him with one of their top minor league outfield prospects, but Jed Hoyer has been vocal about wanting to get back into contention in 2025.
Only time will tell, but Bellinger's decision will likely be the first domino to fall for Chicago to begin the upcoming MLB offseason.