Chicago Cubs Star Shota Imanaga Has Epic Moment After Win
Chicago Cubs rookie star pitcher Shota Imanaga has blown fans away with his performance on the mound. However, he has matched his stellar play with his hilarious personality off the field.
Following yet another insanely dominant performance on Saturday in a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, Imanaga dropped another epic moment in his post-game interview.
In the bottom of the seventh inning with the Cubs leading just 2-1, the Cardinals were able to put two men on base with just one out. Imanaga wrapped up the inning with a flyout and a strikeout.
That was his last action of the game and he headed into the dugout on a positive note.
Imanaga spoke out about his mindset in the bottom of the seventh after coming through with such a clutch moment. His response was a perfect depiction of why Chicago fans have come to love him so much.
"I was pretty hungry, so I was thinking about what kind of food and nutrition I should take after the game ... This is my honest thoughts."
All season long, Imanaga has brought a breath of fresh air for Cubs fans. He is always upbeat and he's always telling jokes.
On the mound, Imanaga has been putting together a potential Cy Young contending campaign. He has started 13 games for Chicago, compiling a 7-1 record to go along with a dominant 1.89 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.
The 30-year-old left-hander has already made a name for himself around the league. He has been nearly untouchable this season and has instantly become the ace of the Cubs' rotation.
If Imanaga is able to continue on his current trajectory, he will be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Arguably, he could become the best pitcher in baseball if his current production continues forward.
Chicago clearly found an absolute gem. Imanaga has brought insane talent to the diamond for the Cubs, but his personality off the field is just as fun to watch.