Chicago Cubs Still 'Need' Help at One Position During Trade Deadline
While all signs point to the last place Chicago Cubs selling at the deadline, there could be a scenario where the team adds a piece or two. If Jed Hoyer finds a deal he can't refuse that could help the future of this team, it's not a bad idea to jump on something.
It's uncertain just how much they're going to sell and if they're going to buy anything. However, there's one major hole on this roster that has been an issue for far too long, and if the deadline gives them an opportunity to address that, they should.
Out of the many issues for the Cubs this season, the catcher position has been one that's been a constant. They released Yan Gomes earlier in the year, Miguel Amaya hasn't done much, and Tomas Nido certainly isn't the answer in the long term.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed how all 30 teams could upgrade at the deadline, writing that Chicago needs to find their answer at catcher for 2025.
"While Miguel Amaya has hit better of late, the reality is that Cubs catchers have combined for six home runs and a .521 OPS in the first 103 games this season, leaving a big hole in the roster.
"No. 5 prospect Moises Ballesteros has made defensive strides this year, but some evaluators question whether he will stay behind the plate. And No. 16 prospect Pablo Aliendo is likely still two years away, leaving a need for an answer at catcher not only for ’24, but at least ’25."
Perhaps they give Moises Ballesteros a chance, although that seems unlikely, as MLB Pipeline has him with an ETA of 2026. It's not the craziest suggestion, however, as he's slashing .283/.333/.478 with four home runs and six doubles in 92 Triple-A at-bats in 2024.
The chances of finding a franchise catcher seem slim, as there aren't many on the market. If any do get traded, contending teams would likely put together a better package, as it's more of a need for them right now than the Cubs.
Elias Diaz was a name that was linked to Chicago multiple times in the past few months, but he only has one year left on his three-year, $14.5 million contract, so there's not much of a reason to trade for him unless he signals that he'll sign an extension.
It'll be tough to find, but if something pops up, they should take advantage of it.