Chicago Cubs Suffer Another Major Injury Blow To Key Rookie
The Chicago Cubs have finally figured out how to turn around their season. At least, it appears that way.
Over their last seven games, the Cubs have gone 6-1. They are slowly clawing their way back into contention in the National League.
While they have a long way to go, there is at least some optimism surrounding the team for the first time in a long time. Unfortunately, they suffered another major injury blow in Friday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
During the eighth inning, Luke Little came in to pitch. Just four pitches into his outing, he threw a pitch and instantly winced and motioned for help. He exited the game right after.
Following the game, manager Craig Counsell stated that Little was dealing with "shoulder discomfort." No other update was given.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season so far, Little has appeared in 30 games for the Cubs. He has gone 3-1 in those outings to go along with a 3.46 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and 26.0 innings pitched.
Chicago cannot afford to have major injury issues again. The Cubs have struggled with injuries all season long. Cody Bellinger just recently went on the injured list as well.
Hopefully, this is nothing that will keep Little out for any significant period of time. If Chicago wants to turn its season around and make a run at the playoffs, they'll need all hands on deck.
Make sure to stay tuned for an update on Little. All Cubs fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that he won't miss a long stint of time.