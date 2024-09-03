Chicago Cubs Suffer Worst Collapse at Wrigley Field Since Steve Bartman Game
Well, so much for the Chicago Cubs' hot streak.
The Cubs returned to Wrigley Field on Monday following an 8-1 road trip against the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. Coming off 12 wins in its last 15 games and one of the most prolific offensive stretches in franchise history, Chicago seemed poised to keep rolling against the Pirates at home on Monday.
While Pittsburgh prevented the Cubs from putting up another big run total, Chicago appeared well on its way to victory. Following seven shutout innings from Jameson Taillon, the Cubs took a 3-0 lead into the top of the eighth. Craig Counsell turned the game over to the bullpen, replacing Taillon with Jorge Lopez.
Then, disaster struck.
Lopez allowed back-to-back singles, then a game-tying three-run homer to Bryan Reynolds. After striking out Oneil Cruz for the first out of the inning, Lopez surrendered a go-ahead solo shot to Andrew McCutchen.
Lopez recovered to get the final two outs of the frame, but the damage was done. Chicago's lineup was unable to answer, and Shawn Armstrong allowed an insurance run in the top of the ninth to seal the Cubs' fate.
Not only was the gut-wrenching 5-3 defeat a devastating blow to Chicago's slim playoff hopes, but it also marked the team's worst loss at Wrigley Field in over 20 years.
According to OptaSTATS, the Cubs hadn't lost after blowing a 3-0 lead (or greater) in the same inning (eighth inning or later) at home since Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS against the Marlins, also known as the infamous "Steve Bartman" game.
Given the circumstances, that game was far more devastating for Chicago, which was only five outs away from winning its first National League pennant since 1945. The Cubs lost Game 7 as well, completing their choke against the eventual World Series champions.
Chicago will try to bounce back with a win on Tuesday and avoid its first losing streak since mid-August. Fortunately for the Cubs, they'll have ace Shota Imanaga on the mound, who's coming off back-to-back wins in his last two outings. The Pirates will counter with rookie sensation Paul Skenes, setting up what should be a great pitching duel.