Chicago Cubs Superstar Target Speaks Pending on Impending Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs will enter free agency with a need to add offensive fire power.
A superstar would be perfect, but there's still doubt about them landing one.
The Cubs haven't exactly been a hotbed for free agency over the past few years, and with a rough season in 2024, it could hurt their chances of landing one of the biggest stars on the market.
Players want to win, especially those who could be in the Hall of Fame one day. However, money also talks. If Chicago is willing to hand a blank check over to Juan Soto and walk out of the room, they could land him.
If another team has to give him $500 million, the Cubs could interest him with $550 million.
While that might not solve all of their issues, and could cause worries for the rest of the lineup, the idea of landing the left-handed slugger is an exciting one.
But how realistic is it?
On paper, Soto and Chicago would be a perfect relationship. They have the money to spend, whether the owners want to or not, and they could use his production in the field and in the batter's box.
He'll have the final say on that, and from the sound of things, he's enjoyed his time with the New York Yankees.
"My expectation is winning a championship, so we're not there yet," Soto said, according to Marino Panchano of MLB.com. "But without a doubt, I've been happy with the organization, how they've made me feel. I think what's been most important is how I've felt with my teammates ... But we still have to meet that one expectation -- winning a championship. That's No. 1."
Winning being a priority for Soto won't help the Cubs, but it shouldn't kill them.
It's not like the Yankees have won much in recent years, either.
However, he's already familiar with the organization, which could help New York's chances of keeping him around.
"I can't lie, they've made me feel like home," Soto said. "But of course, there are options. You never rule out any team. I've felt very comfortable since I got here, and we really have to wait and see what happens in free agency. But yes, I've felt really comfortable where I am right now."
If they don't land him because he decides to return to the Yankees, it'd be tough to placed the blame on Chicago's front office, however, if it's because of them being cheap and not offering him a megadeal, that's when the issues would arise.
Only time will tell, but signing him would be a huge step in the right direction for this ball club.