Chicago Cubs Target Roki Sasaki Has Officially Been Posted
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be in the mix for pitching this winter. After making a few moves to solidify their rotation and bullpen, the Cubs will be looking to do more.
If they don't want to sign any expensive starters, there will still be multiple options. Fortunately, arguably the best pitcher on the market, Roki Sasaki, can only be signed for $7.5 million due to international rules.
There have been rumors about when Sasaki would be posted, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, it has officially happened.
Heyman reported that his window will run from December 10 until January 23, allowing ball clubs like Chicago to speak with the Japanese star for the next month.
It's tough to understand where the Cubs stand on this. They've had reported interest in him recently, but if Sasaki wants to play on the West Coast, coming to Chicago doesn't seem probable.
It isn't the craziest suggestion to say he might want to play in the Windy City, given the fans, atmosphere, and much more, but it might be a tricky selling point if he wants to play in California.
It's unfortunate that many of the Japanese superstars want to play in California, but that's the reality of the situation.
Nonetheless, their focus should still be on him over the next month. He'd be the perfect addition to this rotation and could change the trajectory of this franchise. When he's at his best, some consider him one of the top five pitchers in the world.
He was electric in Japan, posting a 2.02 ERA and striking out 524 hitters in his 414 2/3 innings pitched.