Chicago Cubs Target Roki Sasaki Predicted To Sign With NL Contender
The Chicago Cubs still have work to do this offseason, and luckily for them, there are many players still available. If the Cubs could have their choice on who they'd want to sign, it'd likely be Roki Sasaki.
Chicago has been one of the few teams Sasaki has met with. Others were told last week and earlier this week that they weren't invited to be in the sweepstakes for the right-hander.
It isn't a big market thing, either. Sure, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Sasaki's agent, knows how to get guys paid, but Sasaki can only sign for up to $7.5 million and has already eliminated a few big market ball clubs.
He might like the Cubs, whether because of their international scouting, players on the roster, or the city of Chicago, at least they're in the running.
Since Japanese players have often wanted to stay on the West Coast, Sasaki joining a team in California appears to be the likeliest outcome. Never say never, but many around the baseball space, including Laura Albanese of Newsweek, believe that's what will play out.
Albanese predicted the flame thrower will sign with the San Diego Padres, a team that could impact the Cubs' chances of making the postseason via a Wild Card spot in 2025.
"Sasaki’s agent said he prefers a small- or mid-market team after dealing with overwhelming media coverage in Japan. Japanese players have tended to prefer West Coast teams because it’s easier to travel back home, and the Dodgers and Padres have both reportedly been in the mix. That said, one of those teams has far less media coverage than the other (though there's something to be said for having Shohei Ohtani commanding most of the attention). Getting him will be a coup, since Sasaki will be under team control for six years."
Losing Sasaki would be a tough blow, and while no team in the National League Central will likely land the youngster outside of Chicago, him signing with a team in the American League would be ideal.
Sasaki, 23 years old, is expected to come to Major League Baseball and be one of the best starters in the game. That's a big ask, but he's that good.
If he doesn't come in and dominate, it'd be somewhat disappointing with all of the expectations placed on him.
Whether that's fair or not is one thing, but it just goes to show how big of a get he'd be for the Cubs.