Chicago Cubs Target Wants To Return to Dodgers but Would Play Elsewhere
The offseason is finally here, and the Chicago Cubs have a ton of work to do. Around Major League Baseball, there might not be a team with as much of a need to improve.
The Cubs aren't in a bad spot, despite how poorly they played last season. In fact, they should feel confident in what they could potentially build.
Signing players and spending money is always the easiest way to improve, but many have seemed to forget that Chicago has the best farm system in baseball.
Realistically, there's a good chance the Cubs will make some of their youngsters available and trade them for impact players. If they did that while signing any of the top hitters available, this could be a completely different team next year.
One name they've been linked to is Teoscar Hernandez. The right-handed hitter would be the perfect addition, as he's proven every step of the way throughout his career that he can swing it with the best of them.
He took a one-year prove-it deal and swung the bat at the highest level of his career, perhaps putting himself in the $100 million range.
However, according to Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times, he wants to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Hernández did exactly what he needed to do after conceding to a slow market and taking a one-year, $23-million deal with the Dodgers. He flourished, hitting 33 home runs and driving in 99 runs. He also smiled his way through the season, gleefully tossed sunflower seeds on teammates and became Ohtani’s pal. He’d like to re-sign with the Dodgers but might get a better deal elsewhere."
The Dodgers have every reason to re-sign him. Not only did he produce for them in big moments, including Game 5 of the World Series, but they have the money to spend.
If there's one team Chicago doesn't want to get in a bidding war with, it's Los Angeles. If they want a player, the Dodgers always find a way to make it work.
That could become an issue here with Hernandez, but it's also possible that they land a player better than him and use that money elsewhere.
He just won a World Series, so the slugger might be interested in finding the biggest deal. If the Cubs somehow come in with an offer bigger than what Los Angeles gives, they might have the upper hand.
As with every free agent, there's a price point that wouldn't make sense to reach. His price may get to that.