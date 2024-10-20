Chicago Cubs To Deal From Major League Roster to Fix Longstanding Issue?
The Chicago Cubs can make an aggressive move this offseason to fix their longstanding issues behind the plate by dealing second baseman Nico Hoerner to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for top-catching prospect Drake Baldwin. Such a move would make sense for both teams, as it addresses specific needs and capitalizes on each team’s strengths.
For the Cubs, trading Hoerner, coming off another typical strong season, could bring in a valuable long-term asset. While Hoerner has been a steady contributor at second base, the Cubs have a wealth of middle infield talent in their system, including Dansby Swanson entrenched at shortstop. Trading Hoerner would allow Chicago to address a critical long-term need behind the plate, where Baldwin could become their future catcher. Baldwin is highly regarded for his offensive potential and strong defensive abilities.
Cubs starting catchers hit just .215 with a .601 OPS in 2024, one of the worst marks in the majors and a significant driver in Chicago's catchers collectively grading out as worth -0.3 WAR. With the Cubs lacking a clear future option at catcher amidst the struggles of Miguel Amaya, acquiring Baldwin would be a strategic move to shore up a position that’s critical to long-term success.
For the Braves, adding Hoerner would solve their immediate need at shortstop. While Orlando Arcia began hot as the starter last season after Dansby Swanson departed for the Cubs in free agency, hitting .294 and making his first career All-Star Game, Arcia's offense has cratered. Arcia closed out 2023 batting just .235 and that dropped even further this season, to just .218 (including a league-worst .155 with a .400 OPS with runners in scoring position.)
Hoerner, by comparison, offers elite defense and offensive consistency that could further solidify Atlanta’s lineup. His defensive versatility and experience at both second base and shortstop make him a valuable asset. Moving Hoerner to shortstop for the Braves would improve their defense up the middle while giving them another steady bat in the lineup. Additionally, Hoerner’s strong contact skills would fit well with the Braves’ offensive philosophy, providing more depth in a lineup already loaded with power. Hoerner hit 'only' .273 this season, the lowest full-season mark of his career, but still higher than all but one of Atlanta's regulars this season (DH Marcell Ozuna, who hit .302.) Additionally, Hoerner's 31 stolen bases would have led an Atlanta team that lost stolen base threat Ronald Acuña Jr. early in 2024 to a torn ACL and saw only one other player, centerfielder Michael Harris II, reach double digits in steals.
From a financial standpoint, Hoerner is under team control through 2026 at just a combined salary of $23.5M, giving the Braves cost certainty while they remain competitive. His affordable contract could allow them to maintain financial flexibility to address other needs in free agency or extend other key players. Baldwin, having not yet debuted, wold receive three years of league-minimum salaries before three seasons of arbitration, allowing the Cubs to divert payroll funds towards other positions.
On the Cubs’ side, while losing Hoerner would be tough, Baldwin represents an elite prospect who could solve their long-term catching question. The Cubs’ farm system is loaded with high-level infield talent like Matt Shaw, James Triantos, and even MLB veteran Nick Madrigal, so parting with Hoerner may not create a major gap. Baldwin, who has impressed with both his bat and glove, would give Chicago an immediate prospect capable of making an impact at the big-league level shortly. An NL Futures Game representative this season, Baldwin hit .298 with a .891 OPS and 12 home runs in 72 Triple-A games this season.
Ultimately, this trade could be mutually beneficial for both teams. The Cubs would bolster their future at catcher, while the Braves would strengthen their defense and lineup by adding Hoerner. Both teams stand to gain significantly from such a deal.