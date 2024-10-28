Chicago Cubs Top Draft Pick Expected To Be on Fast Track to Major Leagues
The Chicago Cubs’ selection of third baseman Cam Smith at No. 14 in the 2024 MLB Draft is shaping up to be a stellar choice.
Smith’s combination of raw power, quick adjustment to professional baseball, and rapid rise through the Cubs system suggests he could be on a fast track to the majors, adding a high-upside offensive presence to Chicago’s infield.
In his pro debut, Smith showcased impressive hitting and power numbers, validating the Cubs’ decision to draft him early. His performance across Low-A Myrtle Beach and Double-A Tennessee, where he slashed .313/.396/.609, reflects the skill set of a player who could soon be a valuable contributor at Wrigley Field.
Smith has made significant strides in his plate approach, completely reworking his setup after his freshman season at Florida State. This adjustment has not only improved his contact rate but also enhanced his zone awareness, making him a more complete hitter. Across 32 pro games, he recorded a manageable 22.9% miss rate and a 17.9% strikeout rate, demonstrating that his power is matched by an ability to make consistent, quality contact. Smith’s plus raw power is a standout aspect of his game, and his seven home runs in his pro debut led all 2024 draftees, with a maximum exit velocity of 111.4 mph, ranking him among the hardest-hitting rookies.
Despite his offensive prowess, Smith’s rapid path to the majors may require some refinement on defense. His physical build—a solid 6-foot-3, 224 pounds—gives him the strength and durability needed to handle third base at the highest level, but he’ll need additional work to keep pace with the speed of play in the big leagues.
Chicago has seen success in molding young players defensively, and Smith’s athleticism suggests he has the potential to stick at third base. With the Cubs’ coaching staff working closely on his footwork and agility, he could develop into a reliable defender while his bat is likely to be his calling card.
Smith’s early success and rapid rise suggest that he might be one of the closest prospects to major league readiness from the 2024 draft class. The Cubs have a clear opportunity to add a high-caliber offensive player to their infield sooner rather than later. For a club with playoff ambitions in the competitive NL Central, Smith’s potential to make an impact in the near future could be a pivotal piece in their plans.
As he refines his defensive game and continues to showcase his offensive power, the Cubs may find they’ve secured a key contributor in Smith who can make his mark in Chicago sooner than anticipated.