Chicago Cubs Top Hitting Prospect Will Help Get Team Back Into Postseason
The 2024 season was supposed to be the one in which the Chicago Cubs made some strides and made an appearance back in the postseason. Alas, things didn’t go according to plan.
They were unable to get everything to click all at once. When the lineup was on, the pitching would fall apart. When they got the pitching they needed, the defense would struggle.
It was a vicious cycle that led to an underwhelming first year under manager Craig Counsell, whose former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, won the National League Central by 10 games.
This offseason, the Cubs will be looking for ways to close that gap. They don’t believe the Brewers are 10 games better than them and will look to augment their roster this winter to prove that.
One of the moves the team could make to raise their performance is to promote top prospect, Matt Shaw.
The top-ranked player in the Chicago farm system is No. 21 overall in baseball. He is one of eight Cubs players currently in the top 100 as the future is incredibly bright in the Windy City.
However, it is Shaw who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes will be playing for the team in the 2025 MLB postseason. The MLB expert believes that it will be as the team’s starting third baseman.
“Shaw, 22, has moved quickly through the minors since going No. 13 overall in the 2023 draft, and he hit .284/.379/.488 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 31 steals in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024,” he wrote.
Finding a spot for the top prospect in the lineup isn’t clear-cut. Chicago acquired Isaac Parades from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline and he is locked into third base.
But, an opening could emerge at designated hitter if Cody Bellinger leaves in free agency. Parades could shift into that role with Shaw handling duties at the hot corner.
Another potential route the team could take is making another trade.
Reuter mentions second baseman Nico Hoerner as a potential chip the team could move. Should he be dealt to address another need, potentially on the pitching staff, it would allow Shaw to move back to his more natural spot in the middle of the infield.
Despite their starting infield seemingly being set entering the offseason, things can always change. It won’t be long until their top prospect is ready to play in the Major Leagues, but they need to ensure he will have the opportunity to play every day before doing so.