Chicago Cubs Top Six Prospects All Expected to Debut Next Season
The Chicago Cubs are likely to bring in a couple of free agents, but they could also have some real lineup value hidden at the top of their farm system.
Looking at the MLB.com pipeline rankings, all five of the top ranked players in the Cubs farm system are expected to make their MLB arrivals next season.
Matt Shaw is the top-ranked prospect in the Chicago farm and certainly the most likely to get the call up next year. Many people thought that he would make his debut down the stretch of this past season.
Shaw posted an impressive .298/.395/.534 slashing line once he was called up to Triple-A last season. His home run power and base running will make a great addition to the lineup.
Owen Caissie spent all of last season at the Triple-A level and has looked the part of an incredibly promising young player ever since being drafted.
Caissie was a second round draft pick of the San Diego Padres back in 2020. He was one of the prospects that Chicago acquired when they shipped Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to the Padres.
It has looked like a win-win trade, if the Canadian outfielder can become the player he has shown flashes of.
He posted a .278/.375/.473 slashing line last season with 19 home runs and 11 stolen bases. His power and strong arm makes him a great corner outfield candidate.
The lone pitcher on the list for the Cubs is right hander Cade Horton. Though injury issues added onto a weak start to Triple-A baseball for Horton, there is still plenty of hope that he can get ready for next season.
His fantastic 1.10 ERA start to the year at Double-A was outweighed by a 7.50 ERA beginning to Triple-A. The zip on his fastball and stellar slider still has the hype buzzing around his arm.
Moises Ballesteros was next on the list, and may be the most exciting for some.
The former top signing could finally answer the catcher issue that has been biting Chicago for a while. Ballesteros slashed.a .289/.354/.471 line with 19 home runs and 78 RBI in the minors last season.
He's developed much quicker than anyone anticipated, just now about to turn 21 at the beginning of October.
James Triantos is another potential slugger, but has mostly speed in his corner. He doesn't have one true position, but plays mostly second base or center field now.
Triantos posted a .300/.346/.427 slashing line with 47 stolen bases in the minors this season.
Next up on the list would be Kevin Alcantara, but he already made his big league debut this past season.
He and the rest of this list figure to be big parts of the future in Chicago.