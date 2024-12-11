Chicago Cubs Trade Target Garrett Crochet Acquired by Boston Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs have been linked in trade rumors to Chicago White Sox star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
While the rumors had been swirling about the Cubs being a potential landing spot, he has now been traded elsewhere.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Crochet has been traded to the Boston Red Sox.
Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe has been credited for reporting the news first that the Red Sox were on the verge of trading for Crochet.
Crochet is a massive addition for Boston. He has legitimate superstar potential and a move to the Red Sox will certainly help him develop and place him on a team that can contend.
While Crochet would have been a very intriguing pickup for Chicago, Jed Hoyer is not known for making super aggressive moves.
Trading with the White Sox is never an easy thing to do for the Cubs. They usually have to pay a premium due to the crosstown rivalry.
During the 2024 MLB season, Crochet ended up making 32 starts. He compiled a 6-12 record to go along with a 3.58 ERA, a 1.07 WHP, a 6.3 K/BB ratio, and 146.0 innings pitched.
Ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, Crochet was widely expected to end up being moved. That didn't end up happening, but clearly Chicago was ready to move on.
At just 25 years old, Boston is getting a piece that they can build their rotation around. He has legitimate ace potential if he reaches his ceiling.
Moving forward, Chicago will continue looking to make some moves. The Cubs have been heavily connected as a trade suitor for Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Hoyer may end up making a splash move this offseason, but no one should be shocked that Crochet wasn't the addition.
Expect to continue hearing rumors swirl around surrounding Chicago.
The Cubs are still being rumored to have interest in moving both Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner.
It's going to be an interesting next few weeks.