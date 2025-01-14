Chicago Cubs Trade Utility-Man to Seattle Mariners for Cash Considerations
After designating Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment last week, the Chicago Cubs have now made a trade to receive cash considerations for the utility-man.
According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the Cubs have traded Mastrobuoni to the Seattle Mariners.
Mastrobuoni, typically an infielder, also had some experience in the outfield during his time with Chicago.
The 29-year-old made his big league debut during the 2022 campaign. He landed with the Cubs in 2023 and played in 110 games during his short two-year stint.
He was a decent player in 2023, posting a 0.5 WAR in 60 games. Mastrobuoni didn't do anything to wow anyone, but he was a serviceable player due to his defensive versatility.
The right-handed throwing and left-handed hitting California native slashed .241/.308/.301 with one home run, five doubles, and a 70 OPS+ in 2023.
2024 saw him take on a reduced role, appearing in 50 contests and not doing much during his time on the field. Mastrobuoni slashed .194/.245/.224 with a 35 OPS+.
Someone who could come in and plug and play anywhere, his offensive production in Chicago wasn't enough to keep him around after last year.
It's unknown how much cash the Cubs received from the Mariners, but it shouldn't be much.
Still, something is better than nothing in this situation, given he was designated for assignment.
Chicago needs to make another move or two after getting rid of Mastrobuoni. He wasn't expected to play a significant role on the team in 2025, and there are others who likely won't, either.
Moving on from them and adding others needs to be in the Cubs plans if they want to compete in 2025.