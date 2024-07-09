Chicago Cubs Urged to Pull Off Big Trade with Rays for Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are heading into the final stretch before the MLB trade deadline with no idea what direction they're going to head in.
If they can start winning games, they could still buy talent and try to turn around what has been a disappointing season. On the other hand, if they keep losing, they could sell off some of their talent and re-tool for the future.
Jed Hoyer and the front office will have to make that decision over the next couple of weeks.
Should they choose to buy talent, they could use a few different things. They could use another rotation arm, bullpen help, and another big bat.
Cody Williams of FanSided has suggested an "emergency" trade for the Cubs with the Tampa Bay Rays for starting pitcher Zack Littell.
"Littell could make a ton of sense for the Cubs in this scenario. Even with an extra year of control for 2025, his cost to pry him from the Rays won't be crazy. More importantly, the 28-year-old right-hander could come in and provide a veteran quality to the rotation that's lacking right now."
In his trade suggestion, he has Chicago acquiring Littell from the Rays in exchange for shorstop prospect Derniche Valdez and right-hander Nazier Mule.
During the 2024 season thus far, Littell has started 18 games. He has gone 3-6 in those outings and has compiled a 4.44 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and a 5.4 K/BB ratio in 95.1 innings.
Those numbers may not look amazing, but the Cubs wouldn't be trading a ton to get him. He would give them a solid rotation arm and an upgrade from a couple of the pitchers they have thrown into the rotation.
Giving up Valdez and Mule would be a no-brainer to acquire a player like Littell. Especially since he would be around for the 2025 season as well.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Chicago chooses to do. They need to start winning games to convince the front office to buy talent. If they can do that, a trae for a starter like Littell could make perfect sense for a cheap price like this trade suggests.