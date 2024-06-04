Chicago Cubs Urged To Consider Intriguing Trade For Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs started the season off looking like a team that could be a serious postseason contender. Even through some injury struggles, they found ways to win.
However, in recent days, those winning ways have been lost. As it stands right now, the Cubs have lost eight out of their last 10 games. Due to their recent struggles, they are just 29-31 on the season and are seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race.
One of the biggest issues the team has faced this season has been pitching. Justin Steele went down in the first game of the season and missed time, but thankfully is back. Kyle Hendricks started the year off horribly and has been relegated to the bullpen.
With that in mind, there are many who believe that Jed Hoyer should target a starting pitcher ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested an interesting potential target for Chicago. He believes that the team should take a look at Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi.
In his proposed trade, he has the Cubs sending left-hander Drew Gray and right-hander Porter Hodge to Toronto for Kikuchi. It's a move that would strengthen the Chicago rotation this season and give Craig Counsell another veteran arm to put on the mound.
So far during the 2024 MLB season with the Blue Jays, Kikuchi has started 12 games. He holds a 2-5 record to go along with a 3.66 ERA, a 4.6 K/BB ratio, and has racked up 66.1 innings pitched.
Making a move like this would depend entirely on what the Cubs view as their goal for the 2024 campaign. Do they want to make a push at the playoffs? Or, would they rather wait until next season and get more aggressive during the offseason to fill the voids they have on their roster?
If Hoyer and the front office want to make a push this year, they need to make a couple of moves at the trade deadline. Kikuchi would certainly be a great start.
Another part of this move to consider, is that the 32-year-old starter is in the final year of his contract. He could very well be a half-season rental. Does Chicago want to invest much into a rental?
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what direction the Cubs' front office decides to go. If they decide to get aggressive, this is a great move to consider. Kikuchi would slide right in as an immediate starter in Chicago and provide a valuable consistent veteran presence on the mound.
While the questions will continue mounting ahead of the trade deadline, one thing seems certain. Chicago, as currently constructed, has too many holes to compete. They'll need to make some aggressive moves to fix that.